Holiday Extras has unveiled a new brand-wide strategy and vision designed to capitalise on the forthcoming resumption of international travel and capture a slice of the domestic holiday market.

The add-ons specialist has committed to a new £1 million-pus recruitment drive for more than 50 roles across the business, and has appointed Elizabeth Hogg to a new chief operating officer role.



It has also launched a UK short breaks programme to offer "unique" trips bridging gaps between overseas holidays, which will include exclusive hotel and ticket packages for theme parks, city breaks, river cruises and theatre trips.



Hogg said the HX team had been working "tirelessly" behind the scene to develop a strategy to leave lockdown firmly behind.



"This year will see us be more ambitious than ever, moving faster and making the most of the precious time our customer has when they’re taking a break," she said.

"We’ve worked hard to adapt to the climate and we’re looking for passionate people to join our mission as we look to give travellers the most hassle-free holiday yet."