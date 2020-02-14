Launching its Distracting Deals campaign, 26 members of various teams at the Kent-based business got in front of the camera and nine were involved behind the scenes to create the short advert.

The clip shows scenes of people being distracted by Holiday Extras deals in unlikely scenarios, such as during a marriage proposal.

It was filmed in Kent at Bilsington Priory and Church and Baypoint Sports Club, and shown throughout January.

"It was a joy to see our talented people getting involved in our Distracting Deals campaign," said Ant Clarke-Cowell, associate brand director at Holiday Extras.

"Everyone gave great performances, with lots of laughs along the way. At Holiday Extras, we understand that it pays to ensure our team has opportunities to explore other talents, in order to keep their job interesting and lively - and this film demonstrates each team member’s enjoyment on the journey."