The Holiday Franchise Company and parent Holidaysplease has partnered with Everymind to ensure its franchisees, homeworkers and head office staff are better equipped to access any mental health support they need.

The partnership with Everymind was forged during Mental Health Awareness Week (10-16 May), and gives staff and partners access to mental health education and resources through the Everymind app and its webinar programme.



Additionally, the company has appointed five mental health champions at its head office, who have all received training from Everymind.



They are Joanne Aldridge, head of franchise; Luke Western, head of sales and marketing; Jenna McCullagh, business development executive; Chris Storey, training and development executive; and Jordan Luxton, marketing manager.



"We are passionate about supporting our franchisees in the creation, set up, and running of their online travel agencies," said Aldridge.



"But we recognised we have been in, and continue to navigate, one of the biggest challenges the industry and us as individuals have experienced, so we needed to do more to support them personally."