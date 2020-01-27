According to a poll of more than 4,000 UK adults, 65% of respondents said Cook’s failure last September hadn’t affected their desire to book a holiday this year.



The survey found 57% of Brits plan to book at least one international holiday this year, while 49% said they would rather go on several short trips rather than one long trip.



A third of respondents, though, said they didn’t know how to check for Atol protection when booking their trip, often favouring DIY mini-breaks over financially protected getaways.



The CAA said the travel sector would have adapt to the "rapidly changing" ways in which holidays are booked, with more consumers opting to book online rather than on the high street.



However, the authority said there were still myriad benefits of booking with traditional travel agents and tour operators.



"Going to a travel agent not only supports local retailers and the high street but can be financially beneficial for travellers," said the CAA.

"With expert knowledge of the travel industry and special relationships with suppliers across the world, travel agents and tour operators can negotiate deals and craft tailor-made holidays to suit any interest."