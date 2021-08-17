Crete and Mallorca have come out on top as the most popular destinations for families looking to enjoy a last-minute break before the end of the school holidays or couples making the most of the long weekend.

Abta’s director of industry relations, Susan Deer, said the bank holiday weekend is a "great opportunity" for travellers to "enjoy some sunshine abroad".

"For anyone keen to book a last-minute break this summer, we recommend booking a flexible package holiday with an Abta Member, who will find the best holiday to suit you, take care of you every step of the way and keep you up to date on the latest travel advice," Deer added.