Abta members have reported that holidaymakers have been primarily booking Mediterranean beach breaks for the 28-30 August bank holiday weekend.
Crete and Mallorca have come out on top as the most popular destinations for families looking to enjoy a last-minute break before the end of the school holidays or couples making the most of the long weekend.
Abta’s director of industry relations, Susan Deer, said the bank holiday weekend is a "great opportunity" for travellers to "enjoy some sunshine abroad".
"For anyone keen to book a last-minute break this summer, we recommend booking a flexible package holiday with an Abta Member, who will find the best holiday to suit you, take care of you every step of the way and keep you up to date on the latest travel advice," Deer added.
On Friday (27 August), Travel Counsellors predicted a late summer bookings surge, with a third of all new bookings made for the the coming weeks and months.
During the week commencing 16 August, another third of the travel company’s customers booked winter 2021/22 breaks to the US, Spain and the Maldives while the final third planned ahead to summer 2022 with bookings to Greece, Spain and the USA.
Following Thursday’s (26 August) traffic light update, Travel Counsellors said it is "very optimistic" about overseas travel as it recorded its "highest ever" trading week since March 2021.