HM Passport Office has reportedly told holidaymakers to "expect delays" as civil servants continue to work from home.

The Telegraph reports that urgent face-to-face meetings are taking "weeks" to arrange, rather than the usual two-days, and passport renewals are taking 10-weeks rather than the normal three-weeks.

In a message to HM Passport Office via Twitter, one person wrote: "I haven’t been able to get an appointment for weeks and my flight is on 18 August. At this rate I’m going to ruin my kids’ summer holidays."

An official replied: "Our urgent services are currently in high demand, and I am sorry that you have been unable to book an appointment."

A spokesperson for HM Passport Office reportedly said that 99.6% of Fast Track and Digital Premium services were issued "within their respective standards" last month.