Firefighters and water-bombing aircraft have been fighting the blazes across an area of around 5,000 hectares since the early hours.

Residents and tourists have been housed in schools and council buildings around the area, after French authorities ordered the evacuation of campsites and houses around the village of Gonfaron, around 30 miles west of Saint-Tropez.

A fire service spokesperson told The Telegraph there had been no "victims" and people were evacuated as a "precautionary measure".

The resort villages of La Mole and Grimaud were among those affected.