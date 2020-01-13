Research by the foreign exchange provider found 85% of the Post Office’s 40 top-selling currencies were weaker against sterling at the start of 2020 than a year ago.



Only six – the Russian ruble, Egyptian pound, Thai baht, Costa Rican colon, Canadian dollar and Indonesian rupiah – were stronger.

Moreover, prices are lower than a year ago in 33 of 42 destinations surveyed and have fallen by 10% in 11 of these places.



Further good news is the cost of eight tourist staples, including a three-course meal, a beer and sun cream, has fallen in 33 of 42 worldwide destinations and by more than 10% in a third of these.



Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach bolstered its bargain basement reputation with the world’s cheapest holiday shopping basket with the eight items costing £30.68.

The same list in the Seychelles totalled £165.10. Post Office sales of the Bulgarian lev rose 17% in July and August, making it “easily the biggest winner” last summer.

Turkey’s Marmaris was the second cheapest destination in Post Office Travel’s Holiday Costs Barometer (£44.15), with sterling worth 20.5% more against the Turkish lira than in January 2019.