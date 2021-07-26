Holidaysplease agent Jo Shayler will host one-to-one appointments with her clients every Wednesday from an outdoor patio space at Great Danes gift shop in Frinton’s Connaught Avenue.

She has partnered with owners Mike and Birgitte McLain for the venture, who took over the site which used to house Connaught Travel back in 2002. Holidaysplease on Connaught will launch on 25 August.

Shayler met the McLains while shopping at Great Danes and struck up relationship, and now looks after the couple’s holidays – along with a growing list of local clients.