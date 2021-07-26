An Essex homeworker has teamed up with the owners of a gift shop to make her high street debut later this month – and to restore a travel agency presence to the premises after a near 20-year absence.
Holidaysplease agent Jo Shayler will host one-to-one appointments with her clients every Wednesday from an outdoor patio space at Great Danes gift shop in Frinton’s Connaught Avenue.
She has partnered with owners Mike and Birgitte McLain for the venture, who took over the site which used to house Connaught Travel back in 2002. Holidaysplease on Connaught will launch on 25 August.
Shayler met the McLains while shopping at Great Danes and struck up relationship, and now looks after the couple’s holidays – along with a growing list of local clients.
She described the space as "the perfect environment" for meeting with people in the town who are looking for a personal travel advisor.
"I specialise in planning luxury beach escapes, honeymoons and weddings, food and wine trips, multi-centre itineraries and group holidays but as my valued clients will testify, I can arrange anything, anywhere in the world," she added.
Mike McLain said the last 18 months have "taught us the importance of having a local presence built on loyal clients and a personalised service".
"Jo is equally passionate about those values and one of the few positives to come out of this crisis has been the value and security in booking holidays with an accredited travel agent," he added.
"She is a pleasure to work with, listens to her clients and uses her incredible industry knowledge and relationships to find great choices."
Shayler has been shortlisted in the home-based agent of the year category as the 2021 Travel Industry Awards by TTG.