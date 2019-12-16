Basingstoke-based Ally Streeter, who has been in the travel industry for 35 years, invited potential clients to her event at one of her local coffee shops, More of the Good Stuff.

Specifically dedicated to promoting Great Rail Journeys trips, Streeter advertised her event on social media, handed out brochures with her business card attached, held a free prize draw and enjoyed cake with the visitors.

“I woke up one morning and thought, ‘what can I do to expand my business?’,” said Streeter.

“It’s totally out of my comfort zone but I am working to shape and promote myself. I was nervous about talking face to face again [since becoming a homeworker] but actually I loved it.”