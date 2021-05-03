Holidaysplease has appointed Cat Harris to the new position of brand and business growth executive at the online travel agency and homeworking specialist.

Harris, who previously worked in the trade team for Birmingham airport, had also been with Holidaysplease as a homeworker between 2014 and 2016 and rejoined the company on Monday (17 May).

Holidaysplease director Richard Dixon said: “In her time selling with us Cat was extremely successful. She really gets how we work at Holidaysplease so is the perfect person to be talking with prospective homeworkers and travel sales people about our multi-award-winning proposition.

“We are keen to increase our visibility to the trade and the skills and contacts that Cat has developed during her time with Birmingham airport will I’m sure see us do exactly that.”

Reeves is the fourth recent appointment for Holidaysplease after Casey Hurford joined as the company’s first product manager, while Chris Storey and Jordan Luxton took up new roles within the Holiday Franchise Company division.

“Having experienced being a Holidaysplease homeworker, I know first-hand about the unique advantages that this forward-thinking business offers,” added Reeves.