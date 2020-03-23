Everyone onboard a Holland America Line ship gave a standing ovation to all the health care workers battling against the coronavirus pandemic.
On its Twitter feed for travel agents, Holland America Line posted a video of MS Rotterdam docked in a harbour, with crowds of people clapping, waving, whistling and cheering.
"This is for the health workers who have been dealing with the corona outbreak," said the man leading the applause.
"These health workers have been working around the clock so it is our turn to thank them."
This comes as guests and crew members onboard Holland America’s Zaandam were quarantined with flu-like symptoms as it was heading north from Chile to Florida.
The officers and crew of Rotterdam came together to thank medical professionals and first responders who are working around the clock, taking care of our friends, neighbors and communities. #WeApplaud #CruiseStrong #WeWillBeBack pic.twitter.com/RLXFx6f1Ak— HALpartnerSHIPS (@HALpartnerSHIPS) March 23, 2020