On its Twitter feed for travel agents, Holland America Line posted a video of MS Rotterdam docked in a harbour, with crowds of people clapping, waving, whistling and cheering.

"This is for the health workers who have been dealing with the corona outbreak," said the man leading the applause.

"These health workers have been working around the clock so it is our turn to thank them."

This comes as guests and crew members onboard Holland America’s Zaandam were quarantined with flu-like symptoms as it was heading north from Chile to Florida.