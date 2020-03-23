Holland America Line is the latest cruise line to confirm it is extending its operational suspension owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
In accordance with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to extend its "no sail order" for at least a further 100 days, HAL confirmed on Wednesday (15 April) all sailings scheduled to depart through 30 June have been cancelled. This includes all Alaska, Canada and New England, and European cruises departing before 1 July.
In Alaska specifically, HAL is cancelling all summer 2020 sailings on Maasdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Volendam and Westerdam, as well as all Land+Sea journeys combining a HAL Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon.
McKinley Chalet Resort, and all McKinley Explorer rail cars and tour motorcoaches will not operate this summer. It follows a similar decision by Princess Cruises to axe most of its summer 2020 Alaska programme.
“These are unprecedented times," said HAL president Orlando Ashford. "Having to delay summer cruising and cancel our land tours for the entire season is the responsible thing to do, yet also very disappointing and a first in our more than 70 years of taking guests to Alaska.
"We know this decision impacts our loyal guests, travel advisor partners, staff members and local businesses who rely on summer tourism for their economies. We look forward to better days and returning to a full summer cruising season in 2021.”
HAL confirmed additional deployment details, beyond the suspension, would be shared "in the near future".
It has also moved to protect agent commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises paid in full, and commissions on the total amount for rebookings using future cruise credit "in recognition of the vital role travel advisors play in the success of the cruise industry".
HAL guests booked on impacted cruises have two options, and must make a decision by 1 June.
All bookings will be cancelled through June 30. Guests do not need to call to cancel. However, they should visit hollandamerica.com to indicate their preference for the 125% future cruise credit or 100% refund no later than 1 June.
If a choice is not made by this deadline, guests will be deemed to have accepted the first option. Future cruise credit is valid on any cruise departing through 31 December 2021, and must be applied toward this future cruise by 31 December 2020.
The above options are not applicable to guests booked on a charter sailing. Other booking and cancellation conditions and policies may apply if cruise was not booked through HAL.