In accordance with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to extend its "no sail order" for at least a further 100 days, HAL confirmed on Wednesday (15 April) all sailings scheduled to depart through 30 June have been cancelled. This includes all Alaska, Canada and New England, and European cruises departing before 1 July.



In Alaska specifically, HAL is cancelling all summer 2020 sailings on Maasdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Volendam and Westerdam, as well as all Land+Sea journeys combining a HAL Alaska cruise with an overland tour to Denali and the Yukon.



McKinley Chalet Resort, and all McKinley Explorer rail cars and tour motorcoaches will not operate this summer. It follows a similar decision by Princess Cruises to axe most of its summer 2020 Alaska programme.