Holland America is to restart cruising with four itineraries around the Greek islands from the middle of August.
The line, part of Carnival Corp, will restart cruises on Eurodam from Piraeus on 15 August with four seven-night trips around the eastern Mediterranean.
Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, said: “Everyone at Holland America Line has been preparing for our return to service, and we are grateful to the government of Greece for allowing us to show that we can safely operate our cruises.
“The beautiful islands of Greece have been a highlight of our Mediterranean itineraries for decades, and we are honoured to be able to restart out of Athens and give our guests a memorable vacation after all this time without cruise travel.”