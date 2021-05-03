Santorini will feature on some of Holland America's cruises around the Greek islands (Credit: Stefania Chihaia / Unsplash)

Holland America is to restart cruising with four itineraries around the Greek islands from the middle of August.

The line, part of Carnival Corp, will restart cruises on Eurodam from Piraeus on 15 August with four seven-night trips around the eastern Mediterranean.



Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, said: “Everyone at Holland America Line has been preparing for our return to service, and we are grateful to the government of Greece for allowing us to show that we can safely operate our cruises.