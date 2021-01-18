Priti Patel did not answer questions about whether people should book holidays now (Credit: gov.uk)

Home secretary Priti Patel has refused to answer repeated questions about whether people should book a holiday for later in the year.

Speaking at the daily government press briefing, Patel refused to be drawn about whether people should book a holiday.

She said it was “far too early to speculate” about future border restrictions and “whether people should be booking a holiday”.

Patel also said reports about the government looking to introduce enforced hotel quarantine for UK arrivals were “speculative”.

Reports have suggested that the government is considering the use of hotels for enforced quarantine for travellers arriving in the UK – similar to the regime operated in Australia.