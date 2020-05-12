Search TTG
Search
Remember me
New to TTG?
Register
More
About TTG
Our Vision
Contacts
Digital Editions
Editions Archive
Subscribe for Print
Features Lists & Media Packs
Advertise
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or advertise your own recruitment brief.
Competitions
Win a soft sloth or toucan teddy with Costa Rica
12 May 2020
Win in Brand USA’s Big Badge Bonanza
11 May 2020
Win wine, chocolate and coffee by Learning Latin America
22 Apr 2020
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
23 Mar 2020
Win a soft sloth or toucan teddy with Costa Rica
Win in Brand USA’s Big Badge Bonanza
Win wine, chocolate and coffee by Learning Latin America
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
VIEW ALL COMPETITIONS
Events
TTG Digital Destinations Festival
One Week at a Time
Agent Matters
Domestic Tourism
TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG
TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020
VIEW ALL EVENTS
TTG'S SERIES OF ONLINE EVENTS
Home secretary confirms 14-day UK quarantine regime
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Topics
Agents
Air
Brexit
Business advice
City & Finance
Coronavirus Business Support
Coronavirus Updates
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Videos
TTG Diversity Charter
30 Under 30
everywoman in Travel
ITT hub
WTM hub
VIEW ALL TOPICS
PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019
Topics
Agents
Air
Brexit
Business advice
City & Finance
Coronavirus Business Support
Coronavirus Updates
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Videos
TTG Diversity Charter
30 Under 30
everywoman in Travel
ITT hub
WTM hub
VIEW ALL TOPICS
Events
TTG Digital Destinations Festival
One Week at a Time
Agent Matters
Domestic Tourism
TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG
TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020
VIEW ALL EVENTS
TTG'S SERIES OF ONLINE EVENTS
Home secretary confirms 14-day UK quarantine regime
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Competitions
Win a soft sloth or toucan teddy with Costa Rica
12 May 2020
Win in Brand USA’s Big Badge Bonanza
11 May 2020
Win wine, chocolate and coffee by Learning Latin America
22 Apr 2020
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
23 Mar 2020
Win a soft sloth or toucan teddy with Costa Rica
Win in Brand USA’s Big Badge Bonanza
Win wine, chocolate and coffee by Learning Latin America
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
VIEW ALL COMPETITIONS
More
About TTG
Our Vision
Contacts
Digital Editions
Editions Archive
Subscribe for Print
Features Lists & Media Packs
Advertise
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or advertise your own recruitment brief.
Home secretary confirms 14-day UK quarantine regime
22 May 2020
by James Chapple
& Tom Parry
New quarantine on arrival measures set to come into force on 8 June
To continue reading...
Please log in below or join now for free unlimited access.
Join now
For assistance contact
support@ttgmedia.com
Remember me
Register
|
Reset password
Next Article
Hoseasons reopens agent booking channels in time for summer
James Chapple
Deputy News Editor
TTG Media Ltd.
Tom Parry
Senior reporter
TTG Media Ltd.
More By This Author
Hoseasons reopens agent booking channels in time for summer
Advantage to issue reopening guidance to members
Readying to reopen: Tips for your high street return
Most Read
Jet2holidays vows to back trade post-coronavirus
Jet2 parent secures £300 million from govt Covid fund
Tui boss: 'We must make 2020 holidays possible'
Abta may revoke membership if refunds refused
Shearings no longer taking new bookings
Read TTG 18 May
18 May 2020
Latest Editions
VIEW ALL
Read TTG 18 May
Read TTG 11 May
Read TTG 4 May
Read TTG 27 April
Read TTG 20 April
Recommended For You
Hoseasons reopens agent booking channels in time for summer
22 May 2020
Readying to reopen: Tips for your high street return
22 May 2020
English tourism hotspots – managing visitor flow
22 May 2020
How to cope if you lose your job
22 May 2020
Competitions
VIEW ALL
Win a soft sloth or toucan teddy with Costa Rica
12 May 2020
Win in Brand USA’s Big Badge Bonanza
11 May 2020
Win wine, chocolate and coffee by Learning Latin America
22 Apr 2020
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
23 Mar 2020
VIEW ALL
Our Next Events
VIEW ALL
TTG Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Conference
03 Jul 2020
etc.venues County Hall, London
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies
10 Jul 2020
The Vox, Birmingham
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG
10 Sep 2020
Magazine London
TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020
19 Oct 2020
Principal Manchester
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU
About Us
Advertise
Privacy
Contacts
Newsletters
Cookies
Our Vision
Worldwide
T&Cs
Subscribe
Feeds
Refunds