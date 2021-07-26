Sheena Sumner, director and founder of the independent agency, will open the high street shop in her hometown of Castle Donington.

It will offer a range of overseas luxury holidays, weddings and honeymoons, corporate travel and concierge services to local shoppers.

Sumner, who launched the brand in 2019, said the past 16 months have been a "daunting time" for the company, but refuses to let the pandemic "get in the way" of growing her business.

“We got off to a great start and then Covid-19 hit,” she added. “Last year I joined up to five networking Zoom calls a week with like-minded business owners, which enabled me to find my fantastic business partner, who will be investing in these next exciting steps with me.”

Sumner employed two additional staff members in January and hopes to create four additional homeworking travel consultant jobs throughout 2021, with four of the team allocated to the new store once it’s open.