Homeworker Yvonne Campbell has relocated her business from Northern Ireland to the Caribbean island of Barbados for a year.

Campbell, a Travel Counsellor from County Derry, has taken advantage of Barbados’ Welcome Stamp visa scheme designed to encourage remote workers to temporarily relocate to the island.

She is one of 2,000 people from around the world to have applied for Barbados’ special visa which is valid for a year but can be reapplied for.

“After many extended trips overseas, I’d always dreamed of becoming location independent. 2020 was going to my year but the pandemic had other plans for me,” explained Campbell.

She eventually applied for and was granted the Barbados Welcome Stamp visa for remote workers and relocated in December.