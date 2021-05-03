Adela Liew will be the go-to at the HKTB for agents

Adela Liew will be the go-to at the HKTB for agents

The Hong Kong Tourism Board in the UK has named a new point of contact for the travel trade.

Adela Liew has been appointed assistant manager, trade development at the HKTB, based at its London office.

Liew will be in charge of building and maintaining relationships with the trade, delivering agent training, managing joint marketing efforts with operators and creating new product.



Dawn Page, HKTB director UK and northern Europe, said: “With close ties to Hong Kong, Adela’s product knowledge and passion for promoting the city is second to none.



"Her appointment comes at a pivotal time when we look towards the reopening of Hong Kong’s borders and recovery of tourism."