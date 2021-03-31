ao link
Hong Kong’s top 10 hikes

31 Mar 2021by Madeleine Barber
SPONSORED ARTICLE

With such a wide range of hiking trails, Hong Kong has options for everyone from newbie walkers to experienced ramblers

TRFBLI

The Great Outdoors is never very far away in Hong Kong, a city embraced by nature. Almost 70% of the destination is made up of green spaces, which means outdoor-loving visitors can enjoy a boundless playground packed with wildlife wonders and striking scenery.

 

This short training video encompasses the city’s natural highlights:

Keen hikers will find a plethora of paths to explore within easy access of the city centre, and with trails ranging from easy to challenging, travellers of every ability have the opportunity to get back to nature in Hong Kong.

Here are 10 of the best trails to suggest for a client’s Hong Kong itinerary.

1. EAGLE’S NEST

Distance: 4km | Time: 2 hours | Difficulty: Very easy

Walkers on the Eagle’s Nest trail are likely to cross paths with the likes of monkeys and wild boar as they make their way through Lion Rock Country Park. Breathtaking vistas include those of Kowloon Reservoir, Kowloon Peninsula and the central New Territories mountain range. Suggest clients keep their eyes peeled for Shiuying bamboo, which can’t be found anywhere else in the world.

2. MACLEHOSE TRAIL (SECTIONS 1 & 2)

Distance: 16km | Time: 6 hours | Difficulty: Very difficult

Dubbed Hong Kong’s most-challenging hike, the Maclehose Trail is not for the faint-hearted. Sections one and two of the ten-section route visit the 140-million-year-old hexagonal rock formations in Hong Kong’s Unesco World Heritage Geopark and give visitors the chance to cool off during a swim at Ham Tin Wan beach.

3. LAMMA ISLAND

Distance: 5km | Time: 1.5 hours | Difficulty: Easy

Lamma Island’s nature trail isn’t just a treat for the eyes, it’s a treat for the tastebuds too. Walkers can stop off to try fresh seafood in harbour-side restaurants, visit the Tin Hau Temple and finish off with a sundowner at Yung Shue Wan.

4. SAI KUNG COUNTRY PARK

Distance: 13km | Time: 5 hours | Difficulty: Difficult

Just 30-60 minutes from the city centre, Sai Kung – or the “back garden” of Hong Kong as it is also known as – gives visitors the chance to stroll along the High Island Reservoir, take on the towering Sharp Peak and tuck into traditional Hakka cuisine.

5. THE PEAK CIRCLE

Distance: 5km | Time: 2 hours | Difficulty: Easy

A classic among Hong Kong walking trails, The Peak Circle is a must-do for visitors keen to get a bird’s eye view of Victoria Harbour and the city. Suggest hikers head out in time for sunset to get the best skyline photos and/or get the tram to the halfway point.

6. TUNG CHUNG TO TAI O

Distance: 14.5km | Time: 4.5 hours | Difficulty: Difficult

This hike's destination, Tai O, is one of Hong Kong's oldest fishing villages. Ramblers on this route will find themselves on a journey through the city's cultural heritage, passing ancient villages, traditional agriculture and iconic stilt houses built on tidal flats.

7. TSING YI NATURE TRAIL

Distance: 4km | Time: 2 hours | Difficulty: Very easy

The Tsing Yi Nature Trail is dotted with pavilions and viewpoints providing sweeping panoramas of the South China Sea. It’s great for all abilities and is easily accessible from the city centre.

8. SUNSET PEAK

Distance: 9km | Time: 4.5 hours | Difficulty: Very difficult

Sunset Peak, Hong Kong’s third-tallest mountain, is a favourite for photographers who often hike to its summit before dusk to capture the sunset. Other sights on this popular pathway include bays and beaches, as well as the 20th-century Luk Tei Tong Watch Tower.

9. PLOVER COVE

Distance: 8km | Time: 3.5 hours (or 7 hours roundtrip) | Difficulty: Difficult

Visitors to Plover Cove Country Park can hike through paddy fields, rustic walled villages, mystical woodland and the Hong Kong Unesco Global Geopark, which is home to spectacular geological features.

10. SIU SAI WAN TO SHEK O

Distance: 7km | Time: 3 hours | Difficulty: Moderate

Great for lovers of beach vibes, the trail that runs between Siu Sai Wan and Shek O passes through Big Wave Bay and Shek O Beach, which is a well-known surfer paradise and hotspot. This route is one of Hong Kong’s most popular and also offers views of Hong Kong Island’s east coast.

 

Find out more about the Great Outdoors of Hong Kong at discoverhongkong.com.

 

The Hong Kong Tourism Board has also developed short training videos showcasing fast facts and essential information about the city, as well as its local culture, cuisine and nightlife:

 

Visit the tourism board’s trade hub at partnernet.hktb.com.

HKTB logo
SPONSORED ARTICLE
active breaksAsiaDestinationshikinghong kongtraining
TRFBLI
