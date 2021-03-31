Hong Kong’s top 10 hikes

The Great Outdoors is never very far away in Hong Kong, a city embraced by nature. Almost 70% of the destination is made up of green spaces, which means outdoor-loving visitors can enjoy a boundless playground packed with wildlife wonders and striking scenery.

Keen hikers will find a plethora of paths to explore within easy access of the city centre, and with trails ranging from easy to challenging, travellers of every ability have the opportunity to get back to nature in Hong Kong.