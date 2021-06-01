England’s victory over Germany in Euro 2020 dominates the headlines but there is also some good news for travel.

Britons could soon be able to use the NHS app as a Covid passport for travel to the EU, just as the green list is formally expanded.

But transport secretary Grant Shapps has “downplayed” hopes for a quick introduction of new rules allowing fully vaccinated people to travel to amber-list countries without having to quarantine on their return home.

Javid opens way for EU travel with NHS app

Health secretary Sajid Javid is set to pave the way for Britons to resume trips to the EU by using the NHS app as a Covid passport giving details of a traveller’s vaccination status and Covid test results. The updated NHS app is now ready to be integrated into the EU’s green pass system. (Daily Telegraph)

Shapps downplays hopes for fully vaccinated travellers

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has “downplayed” hopes that fully vaccinated holidaymakers will be able to travel quarantine-free to amber countries in time for the school holidays this summer. Shapps said the situation was “complicated” and would depend on whether children are vaccinated against Covid. (The i)

Business travellers from multinationals to receive quarantine waiver

Executives at large multinational firms will be exempted from quarantine requirements when returning to England if their journeys are deemed to create “significant economic benefit”, according to new government rules. (Financial Times)

Malta, Madeira and Balearics on the green travel list

The three European destinations, plus a host of Caribbean islands, have officially moved to the green quarantine-free list. Although all new additions, apart from Malta, have been placed on the green “watchlist” indicating they could be moved back to the amber list imminently. (BBC News)

Whitty tells cabinet England is on course to ease restrictions

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has told the cabinet the country is “on course” to lift remaining Covid restrictions as planned on 19 July, providing there is not a rise in hospital admissions in the next few weeks. But Whitty warned winter would be “much more difficult”. (The Times)

Fears over UK’s economic recovery as restrictions continue

The economic recovery is “coming under pressure” because of the shortage of workers and the extension of Covid restrictions, as cases of the Delta variant continue to increase. Data shows the UK recovery has “plateaued”, just as the government is due to start phasing out its furlough scheme. (The Guardian)