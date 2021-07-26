While cases are falling in the UK, there are still concerns that the so-called “pingdemic” could cause staffing shortages at airports and other transport hubs in the coming days.



There are also reports that France could have its “amber plus” status removed during the next review of the traffic light system.

However, holidaymakers are facing tougher Covid restrictions in European countries as fears about the Delta variant spread on the continent.

Covid cases fall as jabs turn the tide

The UK is seeing its first sustained drop in Covid cases, outside of lockdown restrictions, since the pandemic started in spring 2020. The number of recorded infections across the country fell for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday (25 July), leading to hopes that the latest wave has peaked. (The Times)

Minister apologises after complaints of ’total chaos’ at airports

Crime and policing minister Kit Malthouse has apologised for delays at UK airports over the weekend as families began their summer breaks. Travellers faced two-hour queues to show Covid documents at Heathrow, while there were reports of “chaotic scenes” at Stansted. (Sky News)

France may be removed from ‘amber plus’ list next week

France’s amber plus status is set to be dropped when the government’s traffic light system is reviewed next week. Reports also suggested the key destinations of Spain and Greece were unlikely to move to amber-plus despite rising Covid cases in the countries. (The Daily Mail)

Unions fight virus testing plan to ease ‘pingdemic’

Holidaymakers could face a summer of disruption after unions urged members to ignore a new government exemption from self-isolation for workers in key sectors who are pinged by the NHS app. There are fears this move could lead to staff shortages and delays for passengers at airports. (The Telegraph)

Europe clamps down as fears spread over Delta variant

Governments around the continent are introducing tighter restrictions, including the use of vaccine passports, as the Delta variant of Covid spreads in mainland Europe. Despite protests over the weekend, France’s parliament has voted to make vaccine passports a key part of daily life, including entry to entertainment venues such as cinemas and nightclubs. (The Guardian)

Flooding hits London rail stations and hospitals

Thunderstorms in the UK capital on Sunday (25 July) afternoon caused the flooding of several stations, hospitals and roads. The city’s fire service said it had received around 300 flooding-related calls within a few hours. (BBC News)