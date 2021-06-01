Speculation is mounting that the Balearic islands including Majorca could be added to the green list

The summer holiday market could get a major boost in the coming days as the UK government makes key decisions on adding to the green list and relaxing quarantine requirements to amber countries.

Speculation is mounting that some destinations, such as the Balearic islands and Malta, could be added to the green list at the next review due on Thursday (24 June).

While allowing fully vaccinated travellers to return to England from amber countries without having to quarantine for 10 days is also being discussed.

The Daily Mail has reported that fully vaccinated travellers may not have to quarantine when returning from amber countries from 19 July, the new date for the final unlocking of all remaining Covid-19 restrictions in England.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is being pressed by colleagues to make this move which would open up travel to destinations including Spain and Greece this summer. Children who have not been vaccinated will also be able to travel with their parents.