Insider Journeys has appointed Mark Hopper as its new director of sales for the UK and Ireland.

Hopper, who has more than 35 years’ experience in the travel industry including spells at PortAventura World, Sunhotels and Getabed.co.uk, will be tasked with “further developing” Insider Journeys’ presence in the UK and Ireland. He will be based in London.

Marc Sievert, director at Insider Journeys, said: “Mark joins us with a wealth of knowledge within the very important UK and Ireland markets. We are very excited to see our team strengthened by someone as experienced as Mark.”

Insider Journeys was set up in the early 1990s and specialises in operating small group tours around Asia.