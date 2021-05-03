Hoseasons parent Awaze has added around another 1,000 properties to its portfolio with a string of acquisitions in the UK and Europe.

In the UK, it has picked up cottage company Amberley House, which specialises in Sussex, Hampshire and the South Downs, as well as Cornwall’s Portscatho Holidays, which offers rentals on the county’s Roseland Peninsula.



It has also acquired Bornholmtours, which operates to the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm, a popular domestic destination for Danes, and with Nordic and German travellers too.



“Cornwall and the south coast remain ever popular for Brits, especially in 2021 as we see record breaking demand for domestic holidays," said Awaze chief executive Henrik Kjellberg.



"Both of these businesses match our desire to build on the extensive offer we already have through cottages.com and Hoseasons."



Awaze said the new companies would add approximately 1,000 new houses to the group’s portfolio, and would be marketed to domestic and international markets through its UK brands and Novasol in Europe.