Domestic holiday specialist Awaze claims to have taken one booking every second following the announcement UK breaks are permissible from 12 April.

Awaze, which operates Hoseasons, Cottages.com and Landal GreenParks UK, said it sold in excess of 10,000 holidays following Boris Johnson’s announcement that family breaks in self-contained accommodation would be permissible from April.



Simon Altham, Awaze group chief commercial officer said: “Last year following similar announcements we saw bookings peak at one every 11 seconds, but this time demand has exceeded our expectations and comfortably broken that record.

“It is clear that Brits are desperate to get away, and now have the clarity and confidence to book.

“We do recognise that some people will be disappointed they can’t get away sooner, but since the start of the pandemic the health and safety of our customers, property owners and local communities has been a top priority and we will continue to work carefully to follow all the government guidelines in the coming weeks and months.



“Most of all we look forward to welcoming our customers back and playing our part in helping them experience and enjoy a well-earned break following an incredibly tough year.”

