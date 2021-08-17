Quality was the fourth largest independent cottage holiday provider in the UK; its 671 properties will be sold in the UK and Europe through Awaze’s Hoseasons, cottages.com and Novasol brands.



It was founded and run by Leonard and Margaret Rees, who started their journey converting farm buildings into holiday cottages before expanding across Wales as an agent for holiday home owners.



Their son Tim founded glamping specialist Quality Unearthed in 2011, 50 years after his parents went into business. It has a portfolio of "quirky" accommodation options ranging from treehouses and eco pods to wagons and yurts.



“My family and I deliberated long and hard about selling our businesses, but we are very pleased to have been bought by Awaze,” he said. "They impressed us with their professional and personal touch and clearly appreciated the value of the local knowledge we have developed over the last 60 years.

"They also have the expertise and scale to deliver even better results for our owners, staff and guests well into the future, and we wish them every success."