Hoseasons parent Awaze UK will add more than 600 new properties to its UK portfolio with the acquisition of Welsh cottage specialist Quality Cottages and sister brand Quality Unearthed.
Quality was the fourth largest independent cottage holiday provider in the UK; its 671 properties will be sold in the UK and Europe through Awaze’s Hoseasons, cottages.com and Novasol brands.
It was founded and run by Leonard and Margaret Rees, who started their journey converting farm buildings into holiday cottages before expanding across Wales as an agent for holiday home owners.
Their son Tim founded glamping specialist Quality Unearthed in 2011, 50 years after his parents went into business. It has a portfolio of "quirky" accommodation options ranging from treehouses and eco pods to wagons and yurts.
“My family and I deliberated long and hard about selling our businesses, but we are very pleased to have been bought by Awaze,” he said. "They impressed us with their professional and personal touch and clearly appreciated the value of the local knowledge we have developed over the last 60 years.
"They also have the expertise and scale to deliver even better results for our owners, staff and guests well into the future, and we wish them every success."
Awaze’s acquisition of Quality follows those of Sussex, Hampshire and South Downs specialist Amberley House, Cornwall’s Portscatho Holidays and Danish operator Bornholmtours.
"We’re always excited to add regional businesses like this to the Awaze portfolio and look forward to building on the strong relationships they already have with the local communities they support,” said Henrik Kjellberg, Awaze chief executive.
“In Quality Cottages, we now have a significantly greater presence along the ever-popular Welsh coast, while the acquisition of Quality Unearthed means we can continue to surprise and delight those among our three million customers a year who are looking for something a little different from their staycation.”
Kjellberg added: "2021 has seen unprecedented demand for managed vacation rentals right across Europe and we continue to look for further opportunities to grow our business and brands."