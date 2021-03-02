Henry has left Hoseasons and parent Awaze after nearly 20 years

Sally Henry, sales director and trade lead at Hoseasons parent Awaze UK, has left the business after nearly 20 years.

Henry confirmed her departure in a heartfelt LinkedIn post, reflecting on her 19 years with the business after joining Hoseasons in 2002.



"I’m sad to say that after 19 years, my journey at Awaze has come to an end," said Henry.



"I smile when I think of all the people I have met on my journey. I have been blessed to work with some amazing people, and I am immensely proud of the partnerships I have built up with my team for Awaze.



"To my team, past and present, you are awesome. Your hard work, dedication and loyalty shaped the DNA for true team spirit and helped us travel an epic path."