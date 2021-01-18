Best Western has yet to have discussions with the government over hotel quarantines

Hotel companies have been “kept in the dark” about government plans to use quarantine hotels for travellers arriving in the UK.

Rob Paterson, chief executive of Best Western Hotels in the UK, told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that they had not “not heard anything” from the government about the proposed details of the quarantine hotel regime.

No date has yet been set for when the government plans to start using quarantine hotels.

Prime minister Boris Johnson’s statement on Wednesday (3 February) about an announcement on hotel quarantines being made by health secretary Matt Hancock on Thursday (4 February) was later contradicted by Downing Street who said Johnson had been “misinformed” and an announcement will be made “in due course”.