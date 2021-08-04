Since February, anyone arriving in the UK from a red list destination has been required to spend 10 days in a government-approved “managed quarantine facility”.

Currently a stay for an adult is charged at £1,750, with a £650 cost for an additional adult or child aged over 11.

However, from 12 August, prices will rise by £535 to £2,285 for a single adult and by more almost £800 to £1,430 for an extra adult of child over 11.

The cost remains unchanged at £325 for children aged 5-11 and free for children under five.

In a statement announcing the changes, the Department for Transport said the price rise had been made “to ensure taxpayers are not subsidising the costs” of travellers stays - which the DfT said had “gone up” since first being introduced.

The DfT said it believed the price rises “better reflect” those increased costs - including the cost transport to the hotel, security, provision of welfare services and the two PCR tests taken on day two and day eight of the travellers’ stay.