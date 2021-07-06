Hotel representation firm GP Associates will close at the end of the month after 27 years owing to the "catastrophic" effects of the Covid crisis on the travel industry.

Managing director Janine Glasspole confirmed the decision to wind the company down on Friday 30 July in an emotional and heartfelt post on LinkedIn on Thursday (15 July).



"It has been a wonderful journey made successful thanks to your support, which has given me and the team lifelong friendships we will cherish and be forever grateful for," said Glasspole.



"As you can imagine, I have not taken this decision lightly, as GP Associates has been my life and my family for so many years. During this time, it has been an honour and privilege to represent some of the world’s most iconic independent luxury hotels.



"The effects of the pandemic, particularly on our industry, has been nothing short of catastrophic. Regretfully, attempting to sustain the business as the pandemic extended into a second year has proved impossible."

GP Associates’ portfolio in the UK includes several London hotels, as well as Beaverbrook in Surrey and Gleneagles in Scotland. It also represents properties in another 14 countries across Europe, and in the US, Mexico, Caribbean, Brazil and Malaysia.