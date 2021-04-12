A new campaign is aiming to help London hotels get back on their feet once they are allowed to fully reopen after 17 May.

Hotel Week London will bring together promotions from hotels of all sizes and categories across the capital, with no financial contribution required on their part to join the campaign.

The promotion is designed to get bookings flowing for stays between 28 May and 6 June 2021, with all hotels offering discounted rates and value-added packages with the aim of enticing Londoners and British travellers to explore the city again.

Unique packages have been tailor-made for the campaign, but it’s thought many will be extended until the end of June, allowing for multiple stays and longer booking opportunities.

As well as offering exclusive rates for stays during Hotel Week London, each of the 35 hotels currently participating has designed a special experience or added value activity, ranging from pizza-making classes and transfers by vintage car from London stations, to room upgrades, Michelin-starred dining and cocktail-making classes.

All participating hotels and their respective offers can be found and booked on the Hotel Week London website or by calling the hotels and quoting ‘Hotel Week London’.

Hotel Week London is being launched today by the travel, tourism and hospitality marketing and PR agency MMGY Global, which has many hotel clients across the city, but any London hotel can take part in the promotion for free.

“There has never been a better time to come and explore London,” said Jonathan Sloan, EVP, Europe and Middle East strategy, MMGY Global.

“As the hotel sector reopens there is a unique window for domestic travellers to experience the city without the normal influx of international visitors and offering the opportunity to support London hotels that have been particularly affected over the past 12 months.

“Hotel Week London gives us the opportunity to escape our homes while enjoying super deals from some of the capital’s finest hotels.”

Hotels taking part in Hotel Week London include 45 Park Lane; 100 Queensgate, Curio Collection by Hilton; Amba Hotel Charing Cross; Andaz Liverpool Street; The Biltmore Mayfair, LXR Hotels by Hilton; Browns Hotel London; The Cadogan; Conrad London St. James; Corinthia; The Dorchester; Dukes London; Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane; Great Scotland Yard; Hard Rock Hotel; Hilton London Bankside; Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill; InterContinental Park Lane; Kimpton Fitzroy; The Landmark London; The Lanesborough; London Hilton on Park Lane; Mama Shelter London Shoreditch; Marriott London Grosvenor Square; Marriott London Park Lane; Novotel London Canary Wharf; Pullman London St Pancras; Rosewood London; Ruby Lucy; The Savoy; Sofitel London St James; St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel London; The Athenaeum; The Standard; The Tower Hotel; and The Waldorf Hilton.

Offers for Hotel Week London include those such as The Biltmore Mayfair’s, featuring a stay in a King Grand Premier Family Suite room with complimentary breakfast for the family each morning; £100 credit per stay towards one of the hotels F&B outlets or spa treatments, early check-in and late check-out guaranteed; kids dine for free when accompanied by paying adults; and family VIP welcome amenities in the room.