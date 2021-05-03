Prue Stone will cover Inghams, Esprit Ski and Flexiski, alongside travel brands Explore, Inntravel and Santa’s Lapland.

She previously had a similar role at Explore.

Stone said: “2021 draws a line in the sand. It is the year our industry has begun slowly opening its doors once more and now there is an opportunity to rebuild responsibly. We all have a carbon footprint that must be acknowledged and addressed.

“The Hotelplan UK brands are at different points in this journey, with varied product offerings and customer base.”

She said strategies would involve communities based in the destinations served by the operator.

“Only when communities are involved in the process of creating solutions will it be possible to develop sustainable, scalable and profitable approaches for the long-term. This will require company-wide collaboration and we will be looking to lead industry wide change.”



Hotelplan UK chief executive Joe Ponte added: “We all have a responsibility to rebuild our industry with a more sustainable ethos. At Hotelplan UK we will be integrating sustainability into all areas of our business thinking, allowing us to effectively invest in long-term solutions.”

