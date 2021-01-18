Hotelplan UK has extended its suspension of all Inghams, Ski Total and Flexiski holidays until 2 April, but has vowed to continue monitoring the situation in the hope some late-season trips may yet be able to get away.

Chief executive Joe Ponte said customers with March bookings were free to rebook for a later date, push their booking back to the 2021/22 ski season, or opt for a full refund.



It comes after the group announced in November it was suspending its winter 2020/21 chalet programme. This was subsequently followed by updates on its January and February departures.



“Since travel restrictions are set to remain while countries continue to manage the spread of Covid-19 and the rollout of vaccines, we have this week sadly suspended our Inghams, Ski Total and Flexiski holidays until 2 April 2021," said Ponte.



"We absolutely want to help skiers return to the mountains as soon as it is safe to do so, but as the Covid-19 crisis continues to worsen, we are facing the reality that it is sadly looking less and less likely."