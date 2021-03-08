Build back better. It’s the mantra that just keeps coming back around. But what does it actually mean for travel – the sector hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis according to the Office for National Statistics?

Travel does much right; it is an industry with a social conscience, it connects people, broadens minds and is rightly celebrated for being a purveyor of dreams – a commodity that has been in short supply over the past 12 months.



But travel cannot yet claim to be wholly virtuous; aircraft and cruise ships contribute to polluting our atmosphere and our oceans. And while supply continues to grow to meet demand, there will continue to be overtourism of certain regions, cities and major natural attractions.



Building back better evokes efforts to cut carbon emissions, promote fairness and social equality, and pursue diversity and inclusion. But Explore co-founder Derek Moore suggests reframing the debate to focus instead on talking and, crucially, giving back.