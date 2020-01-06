TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
Search
User Menu
Remember me

New to TTG?

More

PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019

Topics
Events
Competitions
More

Hotel chains will double down on carbon reduction

Hotel chains will double down on carbon reduction

This decade saw the rise of eco-retreats; the 2020s will see big chains take greening seriously by minimising waste and maximizing renewables.

 

Watch out for: growing demand for sustainable package holidays.

We’ll embrace tourism tax

We’ll embrace tourism tax

This decade, "temporary resident’ levies" – small taxes to improve tourism for both local communities and tourists themselves – will become the norm. We’ll also see off-season, "alternative" destinations incentivised – responsibly, I hope – to tackle overtourism.

 

Watch out for: a Scottish Highlands tourism tax, the council there has gone some way, and expect the Lake District to follow suit.

Rail will become the standard

Rail will become the standard

Operators will seize on the ever-increasing consumer demand for flight-free rail breaks and make the option easier by offering ticket booking services.

 

Watch out for: a rise in classic rail tours.

We’ll get back to nature

We’ll get back to nature

The mental and physical benefits of time spent in nature are well documented. And tourism can play a vital role in conservation. Rewilding and bio-positive tourism will soar this decade as we seek to unplug, reconnect with the natural world, and do some good. We’ll also become savvier about tourism as a protective agent against forest and marine destruction.

Watch out for: family-friendly conservation breaks.

Sustainability and growth consciously uncouple

Sustainability and growth consciously uncouple

We’ll confront "sustainable travel" as the oxymoron it can be. No matter how "sustainably" you manage tourism, there comes a point when impact on residents – and the tourist experience – becomes negative. And until we achieve clean aviation, we can’t pursue unlimited growth and attain the carbon reductions we need: offsets aren’t a solution.

We’ll seek out ethical cuisine

We’ll seek out ethical cuisine

Locally-sourced, "pro-nature" fine dining and cooking holidays will reign. Waste will become an expletive. Companies will have to meet a growing demand for low-meat, low-mile and low-waste food experiences.

Watch out for: Venues with their own vegetable gardens, and those in developing nations supporting local farmers with micro loans and training.

Aviation begins to pay its way

Aviation begins to pay its way

The "polluter pays" principle will be applied. Aviation fuel will be taxed, and Air Passenger Duty should rise with the revenue ring-fenced for research into, and development of, clean aviation technology.

We’ll slow everything down

We’ll slow everything down

We all need to take fewer flights. Expect a return to the bygone days of one long annual holiday, punctuated by shorter trips closer to home – or breaks reached by lower carbon transport options.

Watch out for: pilgrimage experiences; small-ship cruises and classic rail tours; and "untapped’ destinations.

We’ll seek deeper connections from travel

We’ll seek deeper connections from travel

We’re more connected than ever, yet increasingly isolated. We’ll see more people seeking authentic connections from their travels: small group and locally run escapes will enable us to make new friends the old way.

Watch out for: a rise in "no single supplement" small group trips and locally run, community-focused escapes.

Finally, we’ll ditch the eco 'trends'

Finally, we’ll ditch the eco 'trends'

In the coming decade, tourism has to embrace radical carbon reduction. Our language needs to reflect – and inspire – the change we need: sustainability isn’t a fad.

Justin Francis (@justinmfrancis) is co-founder and chief executive of Responsible Travel.

Recommended For You

Competitions

Win a fam trip place to Saint Lucia

Win a fam trip place to Saint Lucia

06 Jan 2020
Win a five-star fam trip to Malaysia with Malaysia Airlines

Win a five-star fam trip to Malaysia with Malaysia Airlines

26 Dec 2019
Win one of three £100 Amazon vouchers by completing Lata’s agent survey on Latin America

Win one of three £100 Amazon vouchers by completing Lata’s agent survey on Latin America

12 Dec 2019
Win prizes during peaks with Funway Holidays

Win prizes during peaks with Funway Holidays

10 Dec 2019
VIEW ALL

Our Next Events

TTG Luxury Travel Awards

TTG Luxury Travel Awards

28 Feb 2020Rosewood, London
TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

23 Mar 2020Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

30 Apr 2020The Vox, Birmingham
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

10 Sep 2020Magazine London
TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU