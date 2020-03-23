"The ideas below are to help businesses in the travel industry maximise their VAT savings, and ensure an optimal cash flow position."

"It is always important for businesses to ensure their VAT position is optimal, but never more so than at this time," said Chipp.

So TTG asked VAT specialist Laura Chipp, director of Vatnav, to explore some of the key factors around VAT and tax when cash is tight, and what remedies and reliefs are available to travel businesses.

1. You can defer VAT payments due by 30 June

VAT payments due between 20 March and 30 June can be deferred. Businesses will have until 31 March 2021 to settle liabilities from this period, giving a useful cash flow benefit.

For most businesses, the deferment applies to either the February, March or April 2020 VAT return. This deferment is automatic (there is no need to apply for it).

However, direct debits will not be cancelled automatically by HMRC so for businesses who do pay by direct debit, I would advise that these are cancelled as soon as possible, and definitely before you submit your VAT return.

HMRC will not charge interest or penalties for these deferred payments. VAT returns are still expected to be submitted by the same deadline as usual so please get these in to avoid any late filing penalties.

2. Utilise cash accounting to preserve cash flow

Many businesses pay VAT based on the date of the invoice because this usually predates payment and is issued shortly after the service takes place. This sometimes means that businesses pay over the VAT to HMRC before receiving payment from customers.

Under the cash accounting scheme, VAT is only paid to HMRC once the cash has been received from customers, making this scheme a useful cash flow tool. Businesses with annual turnover of less than £1.35 million can apply to use this scheme.

If this is something which may be useful for you, my advice would be to apply for this for use in periods after the above VAT payment deferment to really maximise cash flow over this time.

3. Submit VAT repayment returns as soon as possible

Many travel businesses can be in a regular VAT repayment position, meaning input VAT to be recovered on purchases exceeds output VAT payable on sales (for example, those receiving commissions from non-UK businesses only).

Others may have repayment returns temporarily due to low sales. VAT repayment returns should be submitted as soon as possible to ensure prompt repayment. The return can be submitted from the first day following the end of the quarter – for example, a return for the period ending 31 March can be submitted on 1 April if the information is ready.

Those who are in a repayment position permanently, or regularly for a long time to come, may also wish to consider submitting monthly VAT returns to ensure repayments are received as soon as possible. These can be applied for via HMRC’s VAT484 form.