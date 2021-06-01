The Twitterstorm will take place at 2pm on Wednesday (Credit: Yura Fresh / Unsplash)

The travel industry will make its feelings clear to prime minister Boris Johnson via a Twitterstorm at 2pm on Wednesday (23 June) as part of Travel Day of Action.

Abta has called the action, with everyone in travel urged to take part by tweeting the same message at the same time to Bris Johnson’s account, @borisjohnson.



The text participants are being encouraged to post to Twitter at 2pm on Wednesday reads:



Let’s build on the great progress of the vaccination rollout and safely open up travel this summer @borisjohnson. Jobs and livelihoods depend on it. People are desperate to see friends/family overseas, make business connections & have a break #speakupfortravel #traveldayofaction

The tweet is exactly 279 characters to ensure it fits in a single tweet. Participants can also add images to their tweet without blowing the character count.



Around 1,000 people will gather at Westminster, at Holyrood in Edinburgh and at Stormont in Belfast, on Wednesday to lobby government to reopen travel and provide more sector-specific support for the industry.