How to travel around Europe safely and sustainably

All customers and staff must wear a face mask for the duration of their journey, while a renewed focus has been put on regular cleaning and ensuring soap and/or hand sanitiser is readily available at stations and on trains. Passengers are also asked to respect social distancing measures where possible, always use disposable tissues and wash their hands frequently.

BUILDING BACK GREENER

The pandemic has given us an opportunity to take a step back and look at how tourism affects the environment, with many travellers indicating they’ll aim to be more attuned to sustainable travel options going forwards. Rail travel is one of the most environmentally responsible ways to travel from A to B, and with sustainability at the heart of SNCF the rail company’s services are a simple choice for eco-conscious clients.

Booking tickets with SNCF is simple too, thanks to the rail company’s trade website. For agents it’s a one-stop shop for all their SNCF ticketing needs, and it also offers the ability to request group bookings of any size.

Between its new health and safety protocols and its raison d’être” to “bring everyone the freedom to move easily while preserving the planet”, travelling to a destination with SNCF seems a top choice for customers seeking their next European trip.