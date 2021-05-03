Westoe Travel's Graeme Brett is one of the founder members of Target

More than 300 agents have joined a new campaign group set up to engage with government and seek greater support for the agent community in England and Wales.

Travel Agent Reform Group Engaged Together, or Target, says agents’ voices have been "unheard" throughout the Covid pandemic.



All agents, retail, call centre and homeworkers, are welcome to join the group for free, which is being coordinated via a dedicated Facebook page.



Founder member Jill Waite of Pole Travel said it was time for agents to join forces to get their collective voice heard by ministers.



"Other industries, such as hospitality, have been far more successful in engaging with the government," she said.

"This is best demonstrated by the hospitality sector getting £8,000 restart grants, while agents shops got £2,667 – and homeworkers nothing."



Waite added the group would been seeking views from agents on reforms that would give the community a stronger voice in the travel industry.