The line said Otto Sverdrup had undergone a “complete upgrade” and been equipped with battery packs and “other green technology” ready to operate year-round expedition sailings from Hamburg to the Norwegian coast.

The ship departed from Hamburg on Tuesday (24 August) on its first itinerary after returning to service.

Hurtigruten introduced the world’s first battery-hybrid powered cruise ships – Roald Amundsen and Fridtjof Nansen – in 2019 and 2020.

“We saw the travel industry’s global pause as a golden opportunity to invest, upgrade and improve our ships and product,” said Hurtigruten Expeditions chief executive Asta Lassesen.

“As we return to cruising, Otto Sverdrup will feature a combination of advanced green technology, including new battery packs, that will ensure an even more sustainable way of exploring the Norwegian coast.”