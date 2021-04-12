Expedition specialist Hurtigruten has expanded its cruise programme out of Dover this summer – adding an extra pair of itineraries.

The two 15-day voyages, onboard Hurtigruten’s UK-based ship Maud, will take in the Isles of Iona, Holyhead, Isles of Scilly, and Fowey.

The new additions join Hurtigruten’s four scheduled Maud itineraries, with the cruise operator offering guests a chance to explore “some of the best and remote locations” around the British Isles.

Hurtigruten’s UK and EMEA general manager Anthony Daniels said: “With so many staycation sailings to choose from, we offer something truly different to British travellers who want adventure, excursions and space.

“We not only have our incredible expedition team to bring the places we venture to, to life, but our small expedition ship Maud can reach destinations the big white ships cannot get to, whilst still offering plenty of space to relax and dine onboard.

“We will create a unique perspective of the British Isles coastline that’s hard to match and we look forward to welcoming our frequent and new guests onboard.”