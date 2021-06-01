Hurtigruten has cancelled two British Isles cruises onboard Maud due to the ongoing pandemic

Hurtigruten Expeditions has cancelled a range of departures for this summer including some sailings around the British Isles.

The specialist cruise line said the decision to make more cancellations was “due to international restrictions and the global coronavirus outbreak”.





Among Hurtigruten’s cancellations are two British Isles itineraries, sailing on Maud, which were due to depart on 4 July and 18 July. Also cancelled is a trip from Dover to the Norwegian fjords and Arctic which had been due to sail on Sunday (6 June).



Anthony Daniels, general manager of Hurtigruten Expeditions UK/EMEA, said: “We understand this latest news will disappoint guests who were looking forward to exploring the British Isles onboard Maud this July.



“Delivering exceptional expeditions is at the very heart of Hurtigruten Expeditions and the current travel restrictions directly impacts our itineraries which means we are unable to offer the Hurtigruten Expeditions experience guests know and love.”



Daniels added that passengers can rebook their expedition cruises for later in the season or opt for a full refund.



