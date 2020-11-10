Hurtigruten introduces new expedition ship for 2021

Maud will welcome approximately 500 guests and is equipped with advanced technology that makes the vessel very well suited to expedition cruises in Norway, Scandinavia and the British Isles.

Arriving in Dover on 16 March 2021 fresh from a multi-million-pound refurbishment, Maud will be offering Hurtigruten customers no-fly expedition voyages from the ship’s launch date well into 2022.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Maud ahead of next year’s launch.

1. Intimate voyages

Maud’s small size aids manoeuvrability and means passengers can get closer to nature, remote islands and communities for a true off-the-beaten-track experience in destinations larger ships cannot reach.

2. Stylish sailing

Newly refurbished with a Scandinavian style, Maud’s sleek, modern decor is combined with a homely atmosphere. The use of natural materials such as granite, slate, pine, oak and birch mirror the coast, while floor-to-ceiling windows flood the ship with light.

3. Informal atmosphere

All about adventure, Hurtigruten sailings on Maud do not require cocktail dresses or dinner jackets – walking boots, fleeces and layers are the way to go.

4. Active excursions

Voyages on Maud are designed for all ages and abilities, so guests can expect a range of free-to-reserve excursions to choose from. Think escorted landings using Hurtigurten’s fleet of small expedition boats, guided hikes and kayaking, while these included excursions can often be combined with additional activities in port.

5. Learning opportunities

The Science Centre onboard Maud is an educational hub hosting lectures on geology, history, biology, geography, glaciology and oceanography. Photography enthusiasts can even take advice from the dedicated onboard photographer, who gives lectures as well and individual tips.