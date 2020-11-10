TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
Search
User Menu
Remember me

New to TTG?

Join TTG+

PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019
Campaign Business Media Brand of the Year 2020

Topics
Events
Competitions
More

Hurtigruten introduces new expedition ship for 2021

17 Nov 2020by Madeleine Barber
SPONSORED ARTICLE

Maud is the cruise line’s newly refurbished small ship for expeditions

TRFBLI

Arriving in Dover on 16 March 2021 fresh from a multi-million-pound refurbishment, Maud will be offering Hurtigruten customers no-fly expedition voyages from the ship’s launch date well into 2022.

 

Maud will welcome approximately 500 guests and is equipped with advanced technology that makes the vessel very well suited to expedition cruises in Norway, Scandinavia and the British Isles.

Here are 10 things you need to know about Maud ahead of next year’s launch.

1. Intimate voyages

Maud’s small size aids manoeuvrability and means passengers can get closer to nature, remote islands and communities for a true off-the-beaten-track experience in destinations larger ships cannot reach.

 

2. Stylish sailing

Newly refurbished with a Scandinavian style, Maud’s sleek, modern decor is combined with a homely atmosphere. The use of natural materials such as granite, slate, pine, oak and birch mirror the coast, while floor-to-ceiling windows flood the ship with light.

 

3. Informal atmosphere

All about adventure, Hurtigruten sailings on Maud do not require cocktail dresses or dinner jackets – walking boots, fleeces and layers are the way to go.

 

4. Active excursions

Voyages on Maud are designed for all ages and abilities, so guests can expect a range of free-to-reserve excursions to choose from. Think escorted landings using Hurtigurten’s fleet of small expedition boats, guided hikes and kayaking, while these included excursions can often be combined with additional activities in port.

 

5. Learning opportunities

The Science Centre onboard Maud is an educational hub hosting lectures on geology, history, biology, geography, glaciology and oceanography. Photography enthusiasts can even take advice from the dedicated onboard photographer, who gives lectures as well and individual tips.

6. Mouth-watering meals

A wide range of meat, fish and plant-based dishes are served on Maud, with all dishes coming from certified suppliers that use sustainable practices. Aune, the main dining room, serves Norwegian-inspired meals in an informal setting while Fredheim offers international cuisine and light snacks. Lindstrom (pictured) is the exclusive upscale restaurant, combining traditional Nordic tastes with elegant modern dishes.

7. Sustainable voyages

Powered by biofuel produced without palm oil, Maud reduces CO2 emissions by up to 80% and can use power facilities in ports to eliminate emissions while docked. Plus, single-use plastic is banned across the whole Hurtigruten fleet.

Hurtigruten, Maud

8. Comfortable cabins

Cabins featuring Scandinavian wool, pine and oak range from Polar Inside and Polar Outside to Arctic Superior and Expedition suites, which are the most luxurious of the accommodation options coming with separate check-in, welcome gift, greeting from the captain, and complimentary laundry services and mini-bar.

 

9. Expedition Team

The Expedition Team members onboard Maud serve as hosts, lecturers, instructors, teachers and guides, all incredibly skilled and passionate about sharing their knowledge with guests.

 

10. Safe travels

Following all safety guidelines as recommended by the Norwegian government, Hurtigruten has built on its existing health and safety procedures to introduce additional measures to help keep your clients and those they travel with safe.

 

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT MAUD

 

Hurtigruten logo
SPONSORED ARTICLE
CruiseExcursionsexpeditionocean cruiseproductSelling tipsSponsored
TRFBLI
Email feedback@ttgmedia.com and let us know your thoughts or leave a comment below
Please sign in to comment.

Recommended For You

Competitions

Our Next Events

In Conversation with TTG Luxury: Grace Leo

In Conversation with TTG Luxury: Grace Leo

17 Nov 2020TTG+ Members
Mexican Caribbean Virtual Roadshow - UK & Ireland

Mexican Caribbean Virtual Roadshow - UK & Ireland

19 Nov 2020FREE TO ATTEND
Virtual Luxpo

Virtual Luxpo

15 Dec 2020FREE TO ATTEND
TTG's Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021

TTG's Top 50 Travel Agencies 2021

19 Mar 2021The Vox, Birmingham
TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU