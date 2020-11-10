Hurtigruten introduces new expedition ship for 2021

Maud is the cruise line’s newly refurbished small ship for expeditions
Arriving in Dover on 16 March 2021 fresh from a multi-million-pound refurbishment, Maud will be offering Hurtigruten customers no-fly expedition voyages from the ship’s launch date well into 2022.
Maud will welcome approximately 500 guests and is equipped with advanced technology that makes the vessel very well suited to expedition cruises in Norway, Scandinavia and the British Isles.
Here are 10 things you need to know about Maud ahead of next year’s launch.
Maud’s small size aids manoeuvrability and means passengers can get closer to nature, remote islands and communities for a true off-the-beaten-track experience in destinations larger ships cannot reach.
Newly refurbished with a Scandinavian style, Maud’s sleek, modern decor is combined with a homely atmosphere. The use of natural materials such as granite, slate, pine, oak and birch mirror the coast, while floor-to-ceiling windows flood the ship with light.
All about adventure, Hurtigruten sailings on Maud do not require cocktail dresses or dinner jackets – walking boots, fleeces and layers are the way to go.
Voyages on Maud are designed for all ages and abilities, so guests can expect a range of free-to-reserve excursions to choose from. Think escorted landings using Hurtigurten’s fleet of small expedition boats, guided hikes and kayaking, while these included excursions can often be combined with additional activities in port.
The Science Centre onboard Maud is an educational hub hosting lectures on geology, history, biology, geography, glaciology and oceanography. Photography enthusiasts can even take advice from the dedicated onboard photographer, who gives lectures as well and individual tips.
A wide range of meat, fish and plant-based dishes are served on Maud, with all dishes coming from certified suppliers that use sustainable practices. Aune, the main dining room, serves Norwegian-inspired meals in an informal setting while Fredheim offers international cuisine and light snacks. Lindstrom (pictured) is the exclusive upscale restaurant, combining traditional Nordic tastes with elegant modern dishes.
Powered by biofuel produced without palm oil, Maud reduces CO2 emissions by up to 80% and can use power facilities in ports to eliminate emissions while docked. Plus, single-use plastic is banned across the whole Hurtigruten fleet.
Cabins featuring Scandinavian wool, pine and oak range from Polar Inside and Polar Outside to Arctic Superior and Expedition suites, which are the most luxurious of the accommodation options coming with separate check-in, welcome gift, greeting from the captain, and complimentary laundry services and mini-bar.
The Expedition Team members onboard Maud serve as hosts, lecturers, instructors, teachers and guides, all incredibly skilled and passionate about sharing their knowledge with guests.
Following all safety guidelines as recommended by the Norwegian government, Hurtigruten has built on its existing health and safety procedures to introduce additional measures to help keep your clients and those they travel with safe.