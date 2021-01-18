Hurtigruten has launched its Dover 2022-23 season, extending its existing programme to include nine new itineraries to the Norwegian coastline and the fjords.

Sailings will take place throughout the year, offering guests the chance to chase the Midnight Sun and witness the aurora borealis.

The 10-21-night itineraries will see guests travel onboard the refurbished MS Maud to destinations such as the Norwegian Lofoten Islands, which are notable for their distinctive dramatic peaks, North Cape, one of the northernmost points in Europe, and the tranquil Unesco designated Fjords Norway area.

Hurtigruten’s showcase voyage for the 22/23 season is a journey along the Norwegian coast to the Svalbard archipelago, The Norwegian Coast and Svalbard Autumn Cruise, home to arctic wilderness.

With 11-days above the Arctic Circle, guests can expect to see the northern lights.

The nine new sailings will join the existing five expedition itineraries departing from Dover, exploring some of the most remote locations around the British Isles, Norway and for the first time in Hurtigruten’s 127-year history, southern Scandinavia.

Anthony Daniels, UK general manager at Hurtigruten, said: “Since launching our Dover departure sailings, we’ve seen an increased demand and appetite for no-fly cruises that venture closer to home.

“We’re delighted to be expanding on our inaugural Dover season with a series of new and unique itineraries offering our guests the opportunity to experience the Norwegian coastline and beyond like never before.”