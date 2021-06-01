Hurtigruten is giving one UK agent a four-day cruise from Portsmouth to Liverpool onboard Fridtjof Nansen

Hurtigruten has launched a new trade platform to “inform and support” agents in selling its expedition and Norwegian coastal cruises.

The cruise operator’s new site, agentportal.hurtigruten.com, includes a number of features such as live availability, real-time pricing, instant booking capabilities and customisable marketing materials.

It also offers an overview of agent bookings and commissions, training resources and product and fleet information spanning Hurtigruten’s Expeditions and Norwegian Coastal Express divisions.

Hurtigurten said the new platform included “everything UK agents need for a smoother and simpler booking process”.

To mark the site’s launch, Hurtigruten is giving one UK agent the chance to win a four-day cruise from Portsmouth to Liverpool onboard its newest vessel, Fridtjof Nansen, in May 2022.

To be in with a chance of winning, agents must sign up to Hurtigruten’s trade portal by 31 July.

Mark Walter, Hurtigruten’s head of UK sales, said: “We understand that now more than ever our trade partners need quick access to up to date information, news, marketing support, training and an easy-to-use booking system.

“Our new agent portal does exactly this and we are delighted to launch all this handy information in one place. We urge travel agents across the country to sign up today and start using this excellent platform.”