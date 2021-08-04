The move comes after the expedition specialist reported an increase in demand for warmer destinations.

A 13-day itinerary includes Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Senegal, with small ship Spitsbergen sailing from Dakar.

Hurtigruten will also introduce a series of itineraries to the Canary Islands and Madeira.

The inaugural African sailing will depart on 27 November 2022, and will be the first in a series of expedition cruises to visit Cape Verde and the Bissagos Islands.

Other sailings will depart on 9 and 21 December, 2022, and 2 and 14 January 2023.