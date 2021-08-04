Hurtigruten Expeditions is adding the west coast of Africa to its programme as the line introduces four new countries to its 2022-23 schedule.
The move comes after the expedition specialist reported an increase in demand for warmer destinations.
A 13-day itinerary includes Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Senegal, with small ship Spitsbergen sailing from Dakar.
Hurtigruten will also introduce a series of itineraries to the Canary Islands and Madeira.
The inaugural African sailing will depart on 27 November 2022, and will be the first in a series of expedition cruises to visit Cape Verde and the Bissagos Islands.
Other sailings will depart on 9 and 21 December, 2022, and 2 and 14 January 2023.
Hurtigruten chief executive Asta Lassesen said 2022 will be "one of the most adventurous years" for the line.
"We will start the year by launching our Galapagos operations in January, and at the end of the year we will introduce our first African cruises," Lassesen added.
"We are very excited about expanding to new, unique destinations, which complements our Caribbean and South American expedition cruises and strengthens our global position.
“We know our guests want to explore many different parts of the globe, and our ambition is to offer the world’s most exciting destinations that can best be explored by our small ships."