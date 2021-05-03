Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express plans “one of the largest environmental upgrades in European shipping”, cutting its CO2 emissions by a quarter in the next two years.

The line will also reduce nitrous oxide output by 80% with changes to batteries, shore power and the use of biofuel on its fleet of seven Norwegian Coastal Express ships.

“We are combining the best available technical solutions and cutting CO2 emissions along the Norwegian coast by at least a quarter,” Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express chief executive Hedda Felin said.

All ships have already been fitted with shore-power connectivity to fully eliminate emissions when connected in port.

Three ships – MS Richard With, MS Nordlys and MS Kong Harald – will undergo a full transformation to battery-hybrid power, with installation of new low-emission engines and large battery packs.

All seven Coastal Express ships will operate on certified biofuel this summer. Hurtigruten Expeditions will also start trials with biofuel on selected ships and selected itineraries in 2021.

“Our goal is to operate all our ships and all our cruises completely emission-free,” said Hurtigruten Group chief executive Daniel Skjeldam.

“While we get one step closer day by day, we cannot sit idle and wait for the technology to be in place.”