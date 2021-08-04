The move comes after Norway was added to the UK’s green list for travel and domestic and international cruising was given the go-ahead.

The Norwegian government also announced on Monday (9 August) that visitors from England and Wales can travel to the country with the NHS Covid passport.

The Dover winter season comprises of 13, 15-day itineraries on board MS Maud along Norway’s coastline.

The first sailing to the North Cape departs on 22 September, starting from £2,999pp. Northern lights sailings run between 6 October and 9 March 2022.