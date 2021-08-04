Hurtigruten Expeditions is gearing up for a return to winter Northern Lights sailings from Dover to the Norwegian Fjords.
The move comes after Norway was added to the UK’s green list for travel and domestic and international cruising was given the go-ahead.
The Norwegian government also announced on Monday (9 August) that visitors from England and Wales can travel to the country with the NHS Covid passport.
The Dover winter season comprises of 13, 15-day itineraries on board MS Maud along Norway’s coastline.
The first sailing to the North Cape departs on 22 September, starting from £2,999pp. Northern lights sailings run between 6 October and 9 March 2022.
Anthony Daniels, general manager at Hurtigruten UK and EMEA, said the line is "delighted" by the news it can "once again take guests on an adventure of a lifetime".
"With so many sailings to Norway to choose from, we offer something truly different to travellers who want adventure, excursions and space," he added.
"We not only have our incredible Expedition Team to bring the places we venture to, to life, but our small expedition ship MS Maud can reach destinations the big white ships cannot get to, whilst still offering plenty of space to relax and dine onboard."